Indictment: Cleburne mom seriously injured, tried to cause death of son

FORTH WORTH, Texas -- A Cleburne mother was indicted Friday on a charge of injury to a child in connection with allegations that she withheld food from her 13-year-old son and lied about his medical history, causing him to undergo unneeded surgeries.

The five-count indictment includes accusations that Danita Tutt, 41, attempted to murder her son, Colby, and caused him serious bodily injury by failing to provide him adequate food and/or nutrition.



It also alleges that she lied to medical professionals, causing the boy to undergo unnecessary ileostomy and gastrostomy surgeries, and exploited her son by using fabricated symptoms as a basis for a charity fundraiser.

If convicted, she could face up to life in prison.



Tutt’s defense attorneys, Terri Moore and Mike Ware, released a statement Friday afternoon describing Tutt as a “loving mother of a sick little boy upon whom doctors have performed medically necessary procedures.”

