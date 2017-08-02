Ikea now hiring 300 workers for store in Grand Prairie

Construction is coming along inside Grand Prairie's new IKEA store, which is slated to open this fall. (Monica Hernandez, WFAA) (Photo: Hernandez, Monica)

Interested in serving Swedish meatballs or putting together Billy bookcases for floor displays?

Ikea, the Swedish home furniture retailer, has started hiring 300 workers for its new Grand Prairie store that is set to open this fall.

“We are thrilled to offer interested jobseekers diverse positions with limitless opportunity at a global company known for being a great place to work,” store manager Matt Hunsicker said. “We believe it is as fun to work at Ikea as it is to shop at Ikea.”



The company said North Texans can apply online at SeeACareerWithUs.com for positions in sales, interior design, customer service, cashiers, warehouse receiving and at the Swedish Foodmarket. Ikea said it offers full medical and dental insurance to employees who work more than 20 hours a week and offer vacation, tuition assistance, a 401(k) matching plan, and a discount to shop at Ikea.



The 293,000-square-foot Grand Prairie location is under construction at the northeast corner of Interstate 20 and Texas 161. It will be the retailer’s second location in North Texas, in addition to its Frisco location which opened in 2005.

