Iconic Fort Worth gay bar Rainbow Lounge won't reopen after all

FORT WORTH - Rainbow Lounge, an iconic gay bar in Fort Worth, has scrapped its plans to reopen after being destroyed in a June fire, WFAA has learned.

The club had announced in July that it would reopen at a new location on Lipscomb Street, about a half-mile from the original spot on Jennings Avenue.

One of the bar's co-owners told Lauren Zakalik that issues with the lease and other costs were the reason for the change of heart.

"We just think it's best to [...] focus ourselves on our business [in Florida]," he said.

The building was engulfed in flames during the early morning hours of June 1. Around closing time, the owner and manager noticed smoke coming from the top of the building and called 911, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The fire was believed to be accidental in nature.

Patrons shared fond memories of the club, which many saw as a “safe space” for the LGBT community, the day after the fire.

"That bar has existed as a haven for men over many decades," community activist Todd Camp said, "and a lot of people are feeling very sad at the loss of it because it was a place that meant something to them."

The Rainbow Lounge had served the LGBT community since it opened in 1969, when it was named 651, according to the Star-Telegram.

