(Photo: TXDOT)

A semi that caught fire on I-45 is causing delays as rush hour starts Monday afternoon.



Officials have closed a part of a major interchange. The northbound lanes on I-45 between I-20 and Simpson Stuart are shut down.



Drivers can expect delays both north and south of the crash as officials work to clear the scene.



No word on the condition of the semi's driver or how long the lean-up could take.



Copyright 2016 WFAA