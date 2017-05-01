I-35 shutdown in Temple after murder suspect kills himself

TEMPLE - Interstate 35 in Temple is shut down after a murder suspect shot himself inside a vehicle.

Around 9:10 p.m., Salado, Bell County Sheriff's Office, and Texas DPS were in pursuit of the vehicle entering Temple city limits.

The vehicle, a small Chevy spark matched a statewide alert of a the car that was driven by a suspect of a murder that occurred in Fort Worth.

I-35 NB closed in Temple at MM 300 after Fort Worth murder suspect kills self following police chase @KCENNews pic.twitter.com/3V4UyHNqDT — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) May 2, 2017

The car was spotted driving northbound on I-35 in Temple and had to slow down.

Officials said the murder suspect then shot himself.

He was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m. by Justice of the Peace David Barfield.

