I-35 shutdown in Temple after murder suspect kills himself

Brandon Gray and Kurtis Quillin, KCEN 12:08 AM. CDT May 02, 2017

TEMPLE - Interstate 35 in Temple is shut down after a murder suspect shot himself inside a vehicle.

Around 9:10 p.m., Salado, Bell County Sheriff's Office, and Texas DPS were in pursuit of the vehicle entering Temple city limits.

The vehicle, a small Chevy spark matched a statewide alert of a the car that was driven by a suspect of a murder that occurred in Fort Worth. 

The car was spotted driving northbound on I-35 in Temple and had to slow down.

Officials said the murder suspect then shot himself.

He was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m. by Justice of the Peace David Barfield.

 

