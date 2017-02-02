WATCH LIVE: Hundreds expected to testify at Capitol about 'sanctuary cities' bill

Texas State Capitol. (Photo: Ashley Goudeau, KVUE)

AUSTIN - More than 500 people are expected to testify at the Texas State Capitol Thursday about a bill which would require Texas cities to comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers at local jails.

This comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made banning so-called "sanctuary cities" a priority this legislative session. On Wednesday, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez's new policy regarding ICE detainers at the local jail rolled out. In response, Abbott canceled $1.5 million in grants for Travis County, KVUE's and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski confirmed.

Abbott said state lawmakers can start voting on Senate Bill 4 now. The bill will require state law enforcement to hold an arrested person in custody while ICE checks their immigration status. The Senate Republican Caucus is throwing its support behind the bill.

"We have a clear message to our law enforcement officers: Obey the rule of law (and) respect the detainers or else there are dire consequences," said Sen. Dawn Buckingham (R-Lakeway).

Opponents said the bill will only lead to discrimination and make communities less safe because people won't report crimes.

