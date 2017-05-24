How you can support single parents

(Photo: WFAA)

24.6 million children in the United States live in single-parent households. Nearly 4 in 10 children in North Texas are living that reality.



Single parents face unique challenges, but there are numerous organizations that offer support to parents and families.



Single Parent Advocate is a local non-profit founded by a single mom. They help provide resources to single parent families, from fun events for kids to emotional support for parents. Learn more about their work and volunteer here.



Single Parent Foundation is another local non-profit providing emergency assistance to single parent families making $30-40k per year. They say their aim is to support single parents who are employed but need help with things like an emergency car repair or daycare services.



Single Parents and Teens Foundation of Dallas hosts support groups and provides scholarships to single parents and teens.



Big Brothers Big Sisters connects mentors with boys and girls ages 6 to 18 across North Texas and around the country. Their biggest need is volunteers to serve as mentors. They say more than a thousand kids in North Texas are waiting for mentors. Apply here



United Way offers multiple ways volunteers can connect with kids and families, even if you have just a few hours to volunteer.



United Way of Metropolitan Dallas

United Way Tarrant County

United Way Denton County

