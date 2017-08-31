Houston man rescues Harvey victims in jeep

While the world focuses on giving back in tangible ways to victims of Harvey's devastation, our Health & Wellness reporter, Sonia Azad, has a special way you can give back to one of Harvey's Heroes.

Brett Harmeling, a Houston man, jumped into action on Sunday when he noticed his fellow Texans in trouble. He has since rescued more than 70 people from high water using his personal jeep.

Azad, who is a yoga instructor in addition to her duties as WFAA's health reporter, happens to be taking a group on a yoga retreat to Guatemala over Labor Day. She along with One Yoga Global and Villa Sumaya are offering Harmeling a free week at the retreat as a way to thank him for his heroic efforts.

If you'd like to kindly contribute to the cost of Harmeling's flight, boarding & incidentals, please donate through PayPal: sonianezie@gmail.com

© 2017 WFAA-TV