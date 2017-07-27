Heavy smoke over Grand Prairie as firefighters battle tire fire

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS - Firefighters are battling a massive tire fire as plumes of thick smoke rise across Grand Prairie Thursday afternoon



Officials were called to the scene at Yello-Belly Drag Strip in the block okf 4700 East Main Street. Firefighters are pulling tires away from the two-alarm fire. The tires appear to be a barrier on one of the turns in the race track.



Thick plumes of smoke can be seen traveling far and wide.



No reported injuries at this time.



