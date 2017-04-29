Hazmat team responding to Dallas warehouse fire

Three-alarm fire at NCG Warehouse at 4217 Mint Way in Dallas (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a warehouse Saturday afternoon.



According to city officials, the fire led to a partial building collapse at 4217 Mint Way.



A Hazmat crew was also sent to investigate the scene.



No word yet on reported injuries.



Officials have not released any additional details at this time.



