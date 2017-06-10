WFAA
Hazmat investigating Rowlett home after resident heard 'explosion'

WFAA 12:54 PM. CDT June 10, 2017

ROWLETT, TEXAS - Officials are investigating a home after a resident reported hearing a loud explosion from inside a home Friday night.

According to Rowlett police, officers were called to a house in the block of 5800 Maple Lane, shortly after 10 p.m.

A neighbor called 911 that smoke was coming out of the house. The resident of the home told officials he had detonated a "pyrotechnic device." Although there was no visual damage to the home, chemicals were found inside, police said. 

Rowlett Fire Department investigators, a Dallas Fire-Rescue Hazmat team and ATF Agents are investigating the incident.

