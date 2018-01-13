Haiti-born Plano mayor: Trump's comments 'offensive on a personal level'

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, who moved to the United States from Haiti with his family when he was three years old, issued a statement Saturday saying that President Trump's recent comments on immigration "are offensive on a personal level."

Trump reportedly questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and other "s---hole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway.

LaRosiliere, who was elected mayor in Plano in 2013, noted in his statement Saturday that his mother worked for 30 years after his family moved from Haiti to New York City, including cleaning offices not far from Trump Tower "so my sister and I could have an education and be the first college graduates of our family."

"And here I am, the mayor of a premier city in America," LaRosiliere said. "And someone like my mother is not 'the worst of the worst.' We need more people like her in America because that's what makes our fabric as a great nation."

LaRosiliere grew up in the Harlem neighborhood of New York and later moved to Plano in 1994, according to his biography on the Plano city website.

