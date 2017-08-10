Grandma accused of having meth in car — along with her grandkids, police said

Handcuffs (Photo: Rafe Swan, Getty Images/Cultura RF)

WEATHERFORD, TEXAS - A Jacksboro grandmother faces a drug charge after officers found what they believe was methamphetamine in her car during a weekend traffic stop.

Police said she had her two young grandsons with her.

Police identified the suspect as Lara Ann Nichols, 57, who was arrested Saturday night after a traffic stop. Two young boys were in the vehicle with her, police said.

Officers observed that Nichols appeared to be intoxicated, according to police reports. After she was administered a field sobriety test, officers searched her 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and discovered what they believe was methamphetamine, the report states

Nichols is accused of being in possession of just over a gram of methamphetamine. She faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The Jacksboro woman also faces a charge of abandoning/endangering child criminal negligence.



