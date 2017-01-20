Grand Prairie HS student hit, killed by train

Kedarion Cooper. Photo: Courtesy

GRAND PRAIRIE - A Grand Prairie High School student was killed after being hit by a train Thursday evening.

Chelsea Kretz with the Grand Prairie Police Department said Kedarion Cooper, 18, was with two other teens while they crossed railroad tracks near the 2300 block of West Main Street at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cooper was hit by an eastbound Union Pacific freight train, and died at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas a short time later.

The incident is still under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

The district released the following statement to News 8 Friday on Cooper's passing:

"Grand Prairie High School and the greater Grand Prairie ISD family are deeply saddened by the death of Kedarion Cooper.

Kedarion was a 10th-grade student at Grand Prairie High School. He passed away last night due to injuries sustained in an accident.

The District Crisis Counseling Team is on the campus today for students and staff members, and we will continue to have our campus school counselors available each day.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family."

