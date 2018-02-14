You don't have to be a parent to feel for how frightened the children at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were.



On Wednesday the images from a helicopter show students running for their lives, ditching their backpacks and hands over their heads. The images also sadly show some students being medically treated right on the sidewalk near the school by first responders.



Ryan Blitzer saw it all unfold on his laptop from his apartment in Dallas. Blitzer is a 2013 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in south Florida. He says he first learned of the news through an alert on his phone.



"I learn it's my high school and I was like 'Wow!' and then I started texting some people right away," he said.



He told WFAA8 that he texted anybody and everybody he knew with connections to the school. Everybody that he knew personally was not hurt in the shooting.



"It's kinda hard to picture that my high school is this place that has now been a place of a mass shooting and I don't know how it will be perceived," he said.



It is not how Ryan would like to remember his school but it is how it will be likely be talked about from here on out. President Trump tweeted out condolences to the families affected. He also said that local police will receive federal assistance to help with the investigation.

