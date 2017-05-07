Gov. Abbott signs so-called 'sanctuary city bill' into law on Facebook Live

Gov. Greg Abbott signs so-called 'sanctuary city bill' into law on Facebook Live. (Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

AUSTIN - Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 4, also known as the so-called sanctuary city bill, into law during a Facebook Live video Sunday evening.

SB 4 has been one of the most controversial topics during the 85th Legislative session, with various people protesting and giving emotional testimony against the bill.

Now, law enforcement agencies across the state are required to honor U.S. Immigration and Customs enforcement detainers. They're requests to hold someone in jail while their immigration status is checked out.

Gov. Abbott released a statement on the bill becoming law, saying in part quote:

As Governor, my top priority is public safety, and this bill furthers that objective by keeping dangerous criminals off our streets,” said Governor Abbott. “It’s inexcusable to release individuals from jail that have been charged with heinous crimes like sexual assault against minors, domestic violence and robbery. There are deadly consequences to not enforcing the law, and Texas has now become a state where those practices are not tolerated. With this bill we are doing away with those that seek to promote lawlessness in Texas.

The bill cleared a final hurdle this week in the Republican-controlled Legislature over objections from Democrats and immigrant rights supporters who've packed the Texas Capitol. They call it a "show-me-your-papers" measure that will be used to discriminate against Latinos.

Every major police chief in Texas opposed the bill. Republicans say it is needed to ensure local jails honor requests from federal officials to keep dangerous offenders behind bars.

