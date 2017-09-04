Thousands of donated items pile up at Fort Worth Goodwill

Donations inside a Fort Worth Goodwill (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH - Donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey are steadily piling up at Goodwill Fort Worth as the organization runs point on supplies that evacuees and others desperately need.

On Labor Day, a steady stream of cars, trucks and tractor trailers pulled into Goodwill's central distribution center on Campus Drive.

The city asked Goodwill to field most of the donations coming through Cowtown because it already has an infrastructure in place, according to Vice President of Community Engagement Shay Johnson.

"We are very willing to help," she said. "We can get things shrink-wrapped, palletized, and ready to go, so when the shelters need them we can get them bused right out."

Goodwill Vice President of Community Engagement Shay Johnson. (Photo: WFAA)

Johnson estimated that "tens of thousands" of items have already come through their doors for Harvey evacuees. They range from diapers, to bottled water, to clothes, suitcases and even mattresses.

"Most of the donations will go to evacuees here in Tarrant County,” she said. “What they don't need could then go down to the Houston area.”

Close to 150 evacuees are calling the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in south Fort Worth home for the foreseeable future.

Willie Foster III arrived over the weekend from hard-hit Port Arthur on the Gulf Coast.

"It's a new beginning, so you take it for what it is. Fort Worth has opened up their hearts to us, and it's deeply appreciated," Foster said on Monday.

Willie Foster (Photo: WFAA)

Some of what arrived on Monday came from a successful donation drive WFAA media partner the Fort Worth Star-Telegram hosted outside of the Kimbell Art Museum.

Johnson said none of the Harvey donations will be sold or put in their outlet, but instead directly distributed to those impacted by the storm.

