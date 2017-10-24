Girl, 12, run over by car in driveway

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

WILLOW PARK, Texas -- A 12-year-old girl died after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway in Willow Park, a city just east of Weatherford.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the girl as Emily Wade.

At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called about an auto-pedestrian accident at Wade's home in the 500 block of Deer Pond Drive.

Wade was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is known to the family and is cooperating with the investigation.

