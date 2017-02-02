Girl, 5, dies after collapsing at Fort Worth school

Cook Children's hospital in Fort Worth (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH -- The Fort Worth Independent School District confirms that a 5-year-old girl died after collapsing at school.

The girl was in line inside the cafeteria at Worth Heights Elementary School, the district says, when she collapsed.

She was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center where she died.

Her cause of death hasn't been released.

