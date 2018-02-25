Gas leak evacuates apartments blocks away from where house exploded

Firefighters respond to a gas leak at apartments in northwest Dallas.

An apartment building about four blocks from where a home exploded Friday in northwest Dallas was evacuated Sunday afternoon after reports of a natural gas leak, officials said.

About 90 apartments were evacuated in the Chapel Creek complex in the 3400 block of Hidalgo Drive, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said. Firefighters were still at the scene at 4:30 p.m.

Atmos Energy crews discovered the leak while surveying the area for gas leaks following Friday's explosion in the 3500 block of Espanola Drive. The explosion killed a 12-year-old girl, Linda Rogers.

DFR now at Chapel Creek Apts - one building has been evacuated - over reports of natural gas odor.



We’re about 4 blocks north of where the home explosion was on Friday morning. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/Th6ADI86wq — David Goins (@dgoins) February 25, 2018

Atmos is in the process of repairing 2 1/2 miles of gas lines throughout the neighborhood. About 300 homes in the area were evacuated until Saturday, though gas was just being restored to the home starting Sunday.

Two other recent house fires in the neighborhood also appeared to be gas-related, Evans said.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived in Dallas on Sunday to assist in the explosion investigation. The NTSB investigates incidents involving natural gas lines.

© 2018 WFAA-TV