Gas delivery service offers choice in gas dilemma

If the hype over gas supply is over, then people in certain parts of the DFW area likely did not get the memo. For the third straight day, despite clear messages that there's no shortage, lines for gas extended beyond the stations and onto the roadway.



"When's the last time you waited for gas?" WFAA asked. "Back in the 70's and the gas price was an outrageous 39 cents a gallon," one driver said sarcastically.

Many experts have now confirmed to WFAA that it's a problem with demand and logistics and not a gas shortage.



Terrance is one of the lucky few who walked out to his car and saw a Booster Fuels truck roaming the parking lot.



"We are setting up to try and get rid of gas stations. We're just technology getting rid of something you don't want to do," said Ryan Leech, Director of Sales for Booster Fuels.



The company, born in Fort Worth, has even expanded to California. It is essentially a gas delivery service. It is a simple concept using an app that connects consumers needing gas and tanker trucks roaming the DFW area.



"We were right at 1,100 gallons, and now I have five gallons left," said Booster Fuels driver Brandon Teague.



Teague says the last several days they have been all kinds of busy. Leech tells WFAA that there have been thousands of requests for gas by app, phone calls, texts, and emails.



"I'll see how it goes, I've got a quarter of a tank. I'll lay low and maybe I'll get lucky," Terrance told WFAA about his plan of action if he hadn't seen the Booster truck come by.



If driving and waiting at a gas station is your thing, that's fine too, just know these are all choices we consumers make.

