Garland: Man arrested after ramming several vehicles

GARLAND, TEXAS - Drivers saw a wild scene along the George Bush Turnpike in Garland Friday.



Police say a man rammed several cars on the service road, then got off and hit more cars in the parking lot of the Bank of America on North Garland Avenue.



He wasn't finished. He then hit the building too.



Jorge Hernandez-Rodriguez is charged with seven counts of deadly conduct.



No one was injured.





