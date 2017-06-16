FWPD looking for missing 11-year-old girl

Kamauriea Keshawn Thompson

FORT WORTH -- Police in Fort Worth are asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Kamauriea Keshawn Thompson hasn't been seen since Thursday at about 7 p.m. when she left her home in the 8100 block of Marydean Avenue, police said.

They have now classified her as a runaway.

Kamauriea is 5'3" and weighs 56 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black camisole and pink and purple pajama pants.

Call FWPD at (817) 392-4222 if you see her or have any information.

