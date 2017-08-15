FWPD: Charges won't be filed against babysitter after 9-month-old found dead

John Norris, 9-months-old, was found dead Monday evening at his babysitter's home, police say. (Photo: Family courtesy, WFAA)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Police in Fort Worth say a woman who was watching a baby in her home when he died in his car seat won't be charged with a crime.

On Aug. 7, John Norris, 9 months old, was found dead inside an upstairs closet in a home on Woodpecker Lane, off White Settlement Road.

The next day police said the baby died from suffocation from his car seat strap, which was not on properly. The woman who was babysitting him told police she placed him in the closet when he arrived because he was asleep. She left him to nap and checked on him a couple of hours later.

There were about 10 or 11 children inside the home, which isn't a licensed child care facility. CPS says it has investigated the home in the past, and it is still deciding whether charges will be filed.

The baby's mother, Megan Norris, told WFAA she found the babysitter after posting an ad on Facebook and had been using her for months. She says she was under the impression that John and one other child were being watched in the home.

