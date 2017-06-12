Funeral for Anna teens killed in crash set for Monday

Brianna Gesino and Abigail Kendall, both 15 years old, were in the back seat of a friend's car when it was involved in a five-vehicle crash along SH 121 near Westminster.

ANNA -- Hundreds of people are expected to attend a joint funeral service Monday for two teens killed in a crash in Collin County last week.

Brianna Gesino and Abigail Kendall, both 15 years old, were in the back seat of a friend's car when it was involved in a five-vehicle crash along Texas Highway 121 near Westminster.

The funeral for the teens will be held at Anna High School at 2 p.m. Those attending are being asked to wear black and blue.

A Celebration of Life event will also be held Monday at 6 p.m. The location will be announced after the service at the high school.

Two others, Wayne and Julie Trimble, were killed in the crash. Nine people were injured, including Zoe Wilson, 16, and Madison Kenney, 16, who were also in the car with Gesino and Kendall.

