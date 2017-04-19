Funeral for Robert Godwin, Sr. scheduled for Saturday

EUCLID - The funeral for Robert Godwin, Sr., the man shot and killed by Steve Stephens on Easter Sunday, will be held this Saturday.

The service, which is open to the public, will take place at River of Life Ministries, 24600 Lakeshore Blvd., in Euclid at 10 a.m.

The family also says it has received several inquiries about sending flowers. Those interested can send them directly to River of Life Ministries.

Godwin, 74, was shot and killed by Stephens on E. 93rd Street Sunday morning. Stephens uploaded video of the killing to Facebook, resulting in a two-day search. That search ended Tuesday in Erie, Pennsylvania, where Stephens shot and killed himself in his car.

