Frisco Omni construction workers rescued after scaffolding falls

Construction workers rescued after scaffolding falls at Omni Hotel in Frisco.

FRISCO -- Two construction workers are safe after scaffolding fell and they had to be rescued.

It happened while the workers were six floors up and working on the new Omni Hotel that's under construction at The Star in Frisco, police said.

They were both secured with safety harnesses. One was pulled to safety by other workers, while the fire department rescued the other.

No one was seriously injured.

