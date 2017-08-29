Frisco companies team up for Hurricane Harvey recovery

Frisco companies help with victims of Hurricane Harvey (Photo: WFAA)

A mobilization of this magnitude takes serious effort and sacrifice. Logan Stout with ID Life, a health and wellness company from Frisco, has been up since 4 a.m. working out the details on getting much-needed supplies down to victims of Hurricane Harvey.



"We shut down, basically shut down the office today," said Stout.



His employees got a break from the day-to-day to the more rapid speed of minute to minute. There are dozens of pallets in a room that was once an office space. Those pallets will soon be loaded on to trucks headed for Tomball and parts of Houston.



"It's been like this all day, people bringing stuff," said Stout.



Stout is one of many people who have stepped up to help. He is part of a much smaller group of companies that are now stepping up. First, he said it was about giving up the warehouse space. Then he felt he could make a bigger difference by taking a convoy of trucks filled with essentials, along with boats, to help deliver these items.



"There are about 35,000 pounds of cargo going down Thursday morning," said Jonathan Caldwell, who is with Black Tie Moving. Caldwell says their company is also all-in on trying to make a difference. Caldwell says they've offered up several trucks to make trips up and down the state.



"Nothing really matters other than sustaining people's lives," said Caldwell.



Both companies have partnered up in hopes of taking many truckloads down to Houston.



WFAA also caught up with Gundy Gunderson who happened to also be at the loading dock at ID Life. Gunderson, who is from Houston, is part of an audio-visual company that got stranded in Dallas.



"Right now, my parents are trapped. They don't have a way to get out," said Gunderson.



Gundy and the company he works for has offered up its truck to deliver supplies down to victims as well. They are also part of the large convoy leaving from Frisco.



"I don't think you've ever lived until you've done something for someone who can never do anything to repay you," said Stout.



Sure this all takes effort, but what drives that effort also matters.

