Four teens injured in crash outside FW school

Fort Worth Can Academy Westcreek

FORT WORTH -- Four teenagers were hospitalized after being involved in a crash in Fort Worth early Friday, officials said.

Officers responded at about 7:30 a.m. outside the Fort Worth Can Academy Westcreek at 6620 Westcreek Drive, where a 911 caller reported a crash in which a vehicle t-boned the car the students were in.

Two patients were hospitalized in critical condition, one was in serious condition, and one had minor injuries, said Matt Zavadsky with MedStar.

