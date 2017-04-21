WFAA
Close

Four teens injured in crash outside FW school

Azia Branson, Star-Telegram , WFAA 9:05 AM. CDT April 21, 2017

FORT WORTH -- Four teenagers were hospitalized after being involved in a crash in Fort Worth early Friday, officials said.

Officers responded at about 7:30 a.m. outside the Fort Worth Can Academy Westcreek at 6620 Westcreek Drive, where a 911 caller reported a crash in which a vehicle t-boned the car the students were in.

Two patients were hospitalized in critical condition, one was in serious condition, and one had minor injuries, said Matt Zavadsky with MedStar.

