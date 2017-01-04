Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

ALLEN - Four people were injured by gunfire during a street fight late Monday that started as a dispute between two groups on Facebook, police say.

Just after 11:30 p.m. police responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of Hawthorne Drive near Bethany Road and Jupiter Road

They say a group of seven individuals from Allen and nine individuals from Dallas had been arguing on Facebook throughout the evening before the group from Dallas drove to Allen.

There was an altercation on the street and that's when one of the people from Dallas opened fire.

Police are still investigating and could not release any additional details about the online dispute or the ages and genders of those involved.

The unidentified suspect is in custody facing unknown charges. The other eight people in the Dallas group were detained for further questioning.

All four of the victims will survive and are recovering at an area hospital.

Copyright 2016 WFAA