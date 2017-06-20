Fort Worth teen dies in horse riding accident near Echo Lake Park

Jocelyne Campos, 19, died Monday from injuries she suffered in a horse riding accident. (Photo: Courtesy photo Karely Vazquez)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - A Fort Worth teenager died this week from injuries she sustained in a horse riding accident near Echo Lake Park in south Fort Worth.

Jocelyne Campos, 19, had been riding with her friends Sunday evening when her horse sprinted away unexpectedly, causing her to fall off, said Karely Vazquez, a close family friend.

“It just ran off and threw her off,” Vazquez said.

Campos suffered multiple blunt force injuries and died at 11 a.m. Monday at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.



The accident happened near Atkins and McClure streets. Campos often went riding near there, where a friend had a horse stable on a pocket of land near Echo Lake. She also liked visiting her grandpa’s farm, Vazquez said.

