Fort Worth police seek help finding missing 12-year-old girl

Shay Canales. Courtesy Star-Telegram via Fort Worth Police

FORT WORTH - Police are seeking public assistance in finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Dec. 31.

Shay Canales was last seen in the 4500 block of Reed Street, in southeast Fort Worth, police announced Tuesday.

She was wearing a pink, gray and white shirt with pink sweat pants and white Nike shoes.

Canales, who is Hispanic, is about 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, police said. She first went missing on Dec. 22 but was found and came back home Dec. 23. She disappeared again eight days later.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact the police missing persons unit at (817) 335-4222.

