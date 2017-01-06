Fort Worth police say officer was refused service at Wendy's

Fort Worth police (Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH -- Police in Fort Worth want to know “what’s the beef” after a local Wendy’s restaurant refused to serve an officer, according to the police department’s Twitter account.

@Wendys at Trail Lake and I20 would not serve one of our uniformed officers tonight? #whatsthebeef — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 6, 2017

A Fort Worth Police Department patrol supervisor went into Wendy’s at Trail Lake Drive and Interstate 20 in southwest Fort Worth at 6 p.m., said police spokesman Sgt. Marc Povero.

As he walked to the counter, the employees turned their backs and walked to the back of the kitchen. The employees stayed in the back and wouldn’t take his order, Povero said.

The officer was the only person in the restaurant at the time, and the drive-through employee made eye contact with him and didn’t help him.

He left, believing they refused to serve him because he was an officer in uniform.

