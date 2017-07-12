Fort Worth Police (Photo: WFAA)

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association has called a press conference for Wednesday where it intends to discuss "the current state of the Fort Worth Police Department."

Sources tell WFAA that the FWPOA plans to publicly take on Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald and perhaps other city leaders.

What form that takes isn't really clear.

Sources tell WFAA that there is real discontent about the support the officers are receiving from higher ups. They cite the Jacqueline Craig case, which resulted in Officer William Martin's 10-day suspension.

More recently, officer Courtney Johnson went to trial after he said he accidentally shot a mentally ill man. The case resulted in a mistrial, and the district attorney dropped the charges against Johnson. Despite that, Johnson was then fired from FWPD.

We are told Johnson will be at the meeting on Wednesday.

Sources have also expressed concern over changes to the department's use of force guidelines, which the chief signed off on last Friday.

The press conference will begin at 12:30 p.m.

