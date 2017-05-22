Fort Worth officer who shot man holding barbecue fork testifies in court

Officer Courtney Johnson (Photo: Courtesy)

The Fort Worth police officer indicted last year for shooting a man who was holding a barbecue fork is taking the stand in the trial against him Monday.

Officer Courtney Johnson shot Craig Adams early in the morning of June 23, 2015. Adams, 55, came outside his elderly parents' home for some cool air. At the same time, Fort Worth Officer Courtney Johnson responded to a Priority One call of a prowler with a knife.

Johnson shot Adams in the shoulder with a shotgun.

The defense in Johnson’s trial was arguing Monday that the shooting was accidental.

"It was an unintentional shooting; I don't think there's any question about it,” said attorney Jim Lane, who is representing Johnson, last year. Lane and attorney Tim Choy say the shotgun discharged when the officer pumped it to get the uncooperative suspect to follow commands.

