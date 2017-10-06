Fort Worth firefighter sought for tearing down American flags

According to the Denton County Sheriff's Office, Michael James Wagemann agreed to turn himself into authorities but did not show up. (Photo: WFAA)

DENTON, Texas -- Law enforcement issued an arrest warrant for a Fort Worth firefighter. Deputies believe he is the person seen on surveillance video tearing down two American flags at the Denton County Courthouse.

According to the Denton County Sheriff's Office, Michael James Wagemann agreed to turn himself into authorities but did not show up.

The incident happened on Sept. 9, shortly before 2 a.m. on the south side of the courthouse in the 100 block of W. Hickory Street. Surveillance video shows someone taking down the flags.

Earlier in September, officials released surveillance images to help identify him.

