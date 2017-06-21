Fort Worth cuts ties with kayak vendor after inflammatory Facebook posts

A post on the Fort Worth Kayak Adventures Facebook page last week. The city said it “recognizes the concerns” about the post and decided to cut ties with the rental business. (Photo: Facebook screen shot)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - The city of Fort Worth is cutting ties with Fort Worth Kayak Adventures after the rental business made a series of inflammatory posts on Facebook last week.

Fort Worth Kayak Adventures had been in an agreement with the city to rent kayaks at the Fort Worth Nature Center in exchange for a percentage of the revenues going to the city.

The city announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that it was “in the process of terminating our agreement” and that the last day the company could rent out kayaks would be July 19. The city is required to provide a 30-day written notice of the termination, the announcement said.



The controversy stems in part from a Fort Worth Kayak Adventures post on Facebook last week about “White Women & Facebook Trolls That Think They Are Going To Jew Us Down.”

The post was a response to apparent complaints about an increase in rental prices to cover city-required insurance costs. In another post, according to NBC 5, the rental business said, “The price is set in stone so stop wasting your time. This is NOT Mexico.”

The Fort Worth Kayak Adventures Facebook page had been deleted by Wednesday.



Read more from our content partners at the Star-Telegram here

© 2017 WFAA-TV