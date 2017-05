A 3-year-old boy died in the hospital after being struck by a car Monday night. (Google Maps)

FORT WORTH -- A 3-year-old boy died in the hospital overnight after being struck by a car Monday night in Fort Worth.

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to the 2600 block of Refugio Avenue, near the Stockyards, where a child had been struck by a car while chasing a ball into the street near his home.

