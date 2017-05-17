Forney HS softball player killed in accident

Forney High School softball player killed in accident.

FORNEY, TEXAS - A 14-year-old Forney softball player died after a car backed over her Tuesday night, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office confirmed early Wednesday.

Officials say Emily Galiano and her softball teammates attended a dinner at a private home before several girls loaded into a Jeep being driven by a 16-year-old girl.

Galiano was accidentally run over. She died a short time later at a Dallas hospital.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the student and her family," Forney ISD said in a statement. "This was a tragic loss to our Forney family."

No criminal charges are expected against the driver, according to the sheriff’s office.

Counselors will be at Forney High School Wednesday and throughout the week, the district said.

The softball team was scheduled to have a playoff game Wednesday night against Mansfield Lakeridge, but it has been postponed. A new game time has not been determined.

