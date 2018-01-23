Forney hospital evacuated due to hazmat situation

FORNEY, Texas -- A hazmat situation has forced the evacuation of a hospital in Forney.

The Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday that Baylor Scott and White Emergency Center on U.S. Highway 80 has been fully evacuated.

Atmos Energy confirmed it was called to the hospital at about noon and crews are evaluating a strange odor that was causing some people to feel nauseous. Their symptoms went away once they left the building, city officials said.

Some patients were taken to other hospitals, the office said. No injuries have been reported.

The evacuations are out of precaution, Atmos said.

Kyle Rouvaldt with the City of Forney said the cause of the odor may be from a sewer line, not a natural gas leak, as there are no pipes of that nature going to the facility.

Dallas Fire-Rescue's hazmat crew was called out but found no major readings, Rouvaldt said.

