Former Fort Worth resident among Marines killed in Mississippi plane crash

Sgt. Julian Kevianne (left) and Staff Sgt. Joshua Snowden. Photos: U.S. Marines

A second man with ties to North Texas has been identified as one of the Marines killed in a Mississippi plane crash Monday.

The Marines on Friday identified Sgt. Julian Kevianne as one of the fallen. Kevianne lived at two different Fort Worth addresses as recently as 2014 and has relatives in Fort Worth and River Oaks, a Fort Worth suburb, records show.

Military records list Kevianne's home of record as Dallas, while it is elsewhere listed as New York.

Dallas native Joshua Snowden was identified as one of the victims earlier this week.

Sgt. Julian M. Kevianne, 31, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452#Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/Hmxld6JE1H — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

Sgt. Joshua M. Snowden, 31, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452#Fallen16 pic.twitter.com/OCn6IgPf03 — U.S. Marines (@USMC) July 14, 2017

Fifteen Marines and a Navy sailor were killed when a KC-130 crashed Monday in a Mississippi farm field. The final remains from the crash were found Thursday, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant said.

Most of the remains have since been flown to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where military officials say they will be processed by Air Force mortuary personnel and then released to their grieving families.

Kevianne, 31, joined the Marines in 2009 because he wanted to protect and defend the country, his brother told the Detroit Free Press.

"The Marines knocked on my mother's door at 2 this morning," Carlo Kevianne said late Tuesday. "They said his plane went down, and they weren't able to find him."

A new concrete walkway was poured Tuesday at Carlo Kevianne's home. Julian's mother, Tina Albo, carved a tribute to her late son: "Peace of my heart is in heaven."

John Allen, a cousin of Kevianne, told The Detroit News that Kevianne talked about joining the military when he was younger. Allen said Kevianne could be quiet with people he didn't know, "but once he was comfortable with you, he was a loud blast of fun."

"We don't have any words right now. We're hurting," sister Tania Kevianne, 27, told The New York Daily News. "He was the best man."

Kevianne, an active reservist and flight engineer, was based at Stewart and lived with his wife Sherry Jennings-Kevianne in New Windsor, New York.

