Former Cleburne coach files discrimination charge against CISD

Jeff Merket with his stepson. Photo: Merket family

CLEBURNE -- A former Cleburne football coach who made headlines in April after resigning has now filed a discrimination charge against the Cleburne Independent School District.

In a release from Jeff Merket's lawyer, Matt Scott, the former high school coach filed the discrimination charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission this week, alleging discrimination based on age and unlawful retaliation.

Merket's forced resignation letter revealed what he believed to be a lack of support and retaliation after he remained loyal to former Cleburne Athletic Director Pam Lea, who just settled a lawsuit with the district after claiming she was fired due to age and gender.

Merket and Lea both claim CISD's new superintendent, Kyle Heath, is behind their claims.

“It’s pretty clear once Heath came to Cleburne, his goal was to remove anyone who didn’t fit his notion of what an athletic department should look like,” said Scott. “Heath didn’t think an older woman should be the AD, so he replaced her with a much younger man. Then he targeted Coach Merket because Coach Merket was loyal to Pam Lea, because Coach Merket saw that Pam Lea’s removal was unlawful, and because Coach Merket wouldn’t go along with Heath’s way of doing things.”

Back in March, students protested what they felt was unfair treatment of Coach Merket and other teachers at the school.

