Forecast: Temps stay below freezing until Wednesday

Arctic air is here! Temps have dropped below freezing across all of North Texas, and likely will stay below freezing for most of us until mid to late morning on Wednesday.

In that arctic air, moisture is still being squeezed out of the atmosphere as drizzle or light snow. This will continue in North Texas into the early afternoon hours. Slick roadways, bridges, and overpasses have already occurred, and any additional freezing drizzle will cause them to stay slick this afternoon into this evening.

Worst of the roadways are from DFW to the west and to the north. Some slick bridges and overpasses are possible to the south and east of DFW, but generally conditions should not be as bad in these areas.

By this evening any precipitation will have moved out of North Texas. But with temps staying well below freezing, slick roadways will continue. Those with New Year's Eve plans need to take extra precaution this evening and tonight!



NYE FORECAST

Everyone will see the cold tonight into Monday morning. As you ring in the new year, temps will be in the teens and 20s with wind chills in the single digits. By Monday around daybreak, temps will be in the teens with single digit winds chills or even below 0° wind chills in western and northern North Texas.

We stay dry on Monday, but temps will stay below freezing all day long. Slick spots on roadways should improve, but since temps will not warm above freezing lingering icy spots are possible.

As you head back to work on Tuesday, it'll be just plain cold. Temps will once again be in the teens, but it will be dry. Highs on Tuesday will struggle to warm above freezing again. Finally, by mid to late morning on Wednesday temps will warm above freezing!

