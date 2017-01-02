Flower Mound family turns loss into new mission

Andrew Rawson (Photo: Courtesy of family)

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS - The community of Flower Mound is mourning the loss of a 25-year-old Andrew Rawson who was killed while riding his bicycle the Wednesday before New Years. The accident happened at the intersection of Gerault Road and Big Canyon drive.

Rob Rawson is doing what no father should have to -- he's talking about his son in the past tense.

"He was a scholar of the first order -- he -- you know -- he had the kind of intellect that made me feel inadequate."

The 25-year old earned a full scholarship to University of New Mexico and was a graduate student studying philosophy.

Andrew Rawson (left) with his father, Rob Rawson. (Photo: Courtesy of family)

He was a scholar who loved cycling.

"He would sometimes send me picture of where he'd ridden around Albuquerque -- 10 miles here 50 miles there -- he just loved it," said Karen Rawson, Andrew's Mom

And that what he was doing the last Wednesday of 2016 in Flower Mound when he was struck and killed. Monday morning his family walked to the spot where he died.

"I want to honor, Andrew's memory and bike safety to this spot right here," Karen Rawson said.

Both Andrew's mother and 17-year-old sister put their feelings into Facebook posts addressed to the community.

There was also another message for the man driving the pick up. A driver that according to police wasn't speeding and wasn't distracted.

"I would never wish this pain that my family is feeling on anybody, but I would never wish the pain that he must be feeling on anybody either," said Elizabeth Rawson, Andrew's Sister

The pain will likely always be there -- but they are focusing on the positive. Andrew's heart kept beating long enough to save many of his organs -- organs that will help as many as forty people.

A Memorial Service for Andrew Rawson will be held Thursday, Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Coppell, Texas.

