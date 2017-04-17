Flash flood warning issued until 6 p.m. for Dallas County

(Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

A flash flood warning has been issued for the western Dallas County Monday afternoon.



The National Weather Service said the warning will continue until 6 p.m. for locations that can experience flooding, including Dallas, Irving, Grand Prairie, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Lancaster, Farmers Branch, University Park, Glenn Heights, Highland Park, Cockrell Hill and Cedar Hill State Park.



Flooding issues have been reported on the westbound lanes of the service road on TX-183, between Carl and North O'Connor roads.



In Dallas, road closings on West Kiest Boulevard and South Westmoreland Road. Stalled cars reported on roads.



At Turtle Creek Boulevard and Cedar Springs Road, firefighters are diverting traffic after several inches of water cover the northbound side of the road. A van is stuck on the median.



The eastbound lanes remain closed on I-35 at Walnut Hill.



Doppler radar indicates that thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the area. The rainfall can lead to excessive water runoff and cause flash flooding.



Areas to keep watch include low-lying areas, construction zones, which can become vulnerable to rapidly rising waters.

Scattered showers and storms are expected through this evening. However, severe weather is not expected. Some storms could produce gusty winds and small hail.

