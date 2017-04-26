First responders march to Dallas City Hall in response to pension crisis

April 26, 2017: Dozens of police officers and firefighters march to Dallas City Hall to bring attention to the pension crisis. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS – Dozens of police officers and firefighters marched to Dallas City Hall Wednesday to bring attention to the pension crisis that they say is leading to quickly dwindling manpower.



They marched about half a mile, from the Dallas Police Association building to city hall, with a message.



They say they're frustrated that the pension fund they were counting on for retirement is failing, and the city and pension board can't seem to agree on a fix.



“We've got a lot of people that are just leaving right now,” said firefighter Rene Saldivar. “What was promised in the past to continue working for our retirement, the city's not keeping their promise.”



They placed 697 pairs of boots on the ground, representing each officer who left in the last 18 months.



“I'm not retired yet. I’m leaving in August. My plan wasn't to leave this soon, but what they're doing to us, they're forcing me to leave,” said Kevin Dodds, with the Dallas Police Department. “I’m going to lose money if I don’t leave. It’s not worth staying.”



Interim Dallas Police Chief David Pughes told the city council this week everyone should be concerned.



Manpower is down to its lowest level in about a decade, with 3,177 officers on the force, including 100 currently in the training academy. That’s down by 500 from six years ago.



Response times are up, and first responders are concerned they won't be able to keep up with crime in the summer months, when it typically spikes.



“You've got the young guys looking, saying ‘We know you guys did this to these old folks. This is what you'll do to us.’ That's why they're leaving as fast as they're leaving, and we don't blame them,” said Dale Erves, retired after serving 33 years on the Dallas Police force.



“In order to get the trust back, it's going to take a while lot of work,” Erves added. "They need to come together and realize this is a serious matter.”



A bill aimed at rescuing the Dallas police and fire pension fund is moving through the legislature.



But Mayor Mike Rawlings has called it a taxpayer bailout, saying he will not support it if the city has to pay a minimum amount into it each year.



“It's time that the city steps up and recognizes our sacrifices,” said Jaime Castro, third VP of the Dallas Police Association. “We're not expendable. We're people. We're here, and we love this city. We want to give the best we can to this city and we're here for them. But we need their help today.”



The city did not respond to WFAA's request for comment on the march by the time of publication.

