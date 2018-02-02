WFAA
Close

Firefighters battling fire at U.S. Polyco plant in Ennis

WFAA 9:26 PM. CST February 02, 2018

ENNIS, TEXAS - Firefighters are battling a fire near the U.S. Polyco Plant after a "pop-off valve" blew off an asphalt tank Friday evening, according to police.

Officials said the fire is contained, but they are monitoring surrounding tanks. Ennis police said the large boom was heard at about 6:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Kaufman Street. The fire started when an asphalt rail container blew its pop off valve, causing the loud boom.

No injuries or evacuations are reported at this time. Workers made in that area made it out safely. Officials said there are no safety or environmental issues as a result. Firefighters plan to allow the fire to burn itself out.

People near the area have been posting on Twitter, saying they felt a boom.

Waxahachie firefighters were also called to the scene.


Stay with WFAA as this story develops.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories