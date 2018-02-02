Firefighters battling fire at U.S. Polyco plant in Ennis

ENNIS, TEXAS - Firefighters are battling a fire near the U.S. Polyco Plant after a "pop-off valve" blew off an asphalt tank Friday evening, according to police.

Officials said the fire is contained, but they are monitoring surrounding tanks. Ennis police said the large boom was heard at about 6:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Kaufman Street. The fire started when an asphalt rail container blew its pop off valve, causing the loud boom.

No injuries or evacuations are reported at this time. Workers made in that area made it out safely. Officials said there are no safety or environmental issues as a result. Firefighters plan to allow the fire to burn itself out.

People near the area have been posting on Twitter, saying they felt a boom.

Huge explosion about 10 minutes ago at the PolyCo plant in Ennis, Tx. Felt the concussion at my home 25 miles away. Praying no one got hurt. #QAnon memo — B Saved (@BSavell) February 3, 2018

I live right by the HS and felt it. What was it?! — Sam💫 (@samanthaadevora) February 3, 2018

Polyguard Products did not suffer an explosion this evening. We are aware that first responders are responding to an incident near our Ennis facility and our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved. We appreciate the diligence of Ennis and Ellis County’s first responders — Polyguard Products (@PolyGuardUSA) February 3, 2018

Waxahachie firefighters were also called to the scene.

