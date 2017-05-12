3 kids dead in Montgomery Co. house fire

(Photo: KHOU 11)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- Three children died as multiple homes burned in Montgomery County early Friday, fire officials say.

Another child, a 10 year old, was critically hurt along with other family members.

The fire appeared to start at the back of one home before spreading to another. Search and rescue efforts were underway along Tamina Road at Johnson Road before 4 a.m.

The blaze quickly consumed the structures, also injuring a father, a grandfather and at least one other adult. Three police officers, who were the first on the scene, were also hurt.

Injuries ranged from smoke inhalation to lacerations from broken glass, authorities at the scene said.

Photos: Deadly house fire in Montgomery County

Three children, ranging from 6 to 11 years old, were reported missing despite family member's frantic efforts to get everyone out safely. They were later confirmed dead.

Shortly after the fire was contained, fellow church members arrived at the scene, including a minister and a bishop. They told KHOU 11 News the home where the fire started is owned by Pastor Bobby Johnson Jr. of the Thergood Memorial Church of God in Christ in Willis. The neighboring home that caught fire is owned by the pastor's sister, according to the church members. The pastor is among those critically hurt in the fire, church members say.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Related: Watch news conference on Facebook Live

© 2017 KHOU-TV