Firefighters battle four-alarm blaze at northeast Dallas apartment

DALLAS - About 20 apartments were damaged in a four-alarm fire in northeast Dallas on Saturday morning, but no one was injured, officials said.

Crews were dispatched about 9:30 a.m. to the Villa Vista Apartments in the 11000 block of Amanda Lane, off LBJ Freeway and Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said.

A 911 caller reported the fire in an upper-floor apartment of the three-story complex. When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof of the building, Evans said.

At least 16 apartments in the building were damaged, while 4-5 apartments in another building sustained exposure damage.

About 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

It was unknown how many residents were displaced, Evans said. The cause of the fire was still undetermined.

