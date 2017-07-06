Firefighter shot in East Dallas thanks community, officers

William An (Photo: City of Dallas, WFAA)

DALLAS - A firefighter-paramedic who was shot by a gunman in East Dallas is going home after spending months in the hospital.



William An thanked the community and fellow officers for their support throughout his recovery. On Thursday, the City of Dallas posted a video on Facebook.



"Despite the long recovery ahead his attitude remains optimistic. An is incredibly thankful for the fundraisers, phone calls and visits from Dallas Police Officers have gone a long way in showing Will and his family the true meaning of Brotherhood," a news release from the City of Dallas wrote.



An had to undergo surgery after Derick Brown shot a man with his AK-47 in his Dallas neighborhood. An was shot twice while he responded to the call. He was shot in his arm and leg, breaking his leg, and a source says he lost a lot of blood because his femoral artery was hit.

© 2017 WFAA-TV